NDA set to cross 400 mark: BJP

Shekhawat, Jugal, Rana address election rally

Excelsior Correspondent

DINANAGAR, PUNJAB May 17: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today lashed out at the INDI Alliance, particularly the Congress, for dividing the country to further its divisive political agenda, saying all their machinations will fail as they stand exposed before the people of India.

Addressing an election rally at Dinanagar, along with senior BJP leaders Jugal Kishore and Devender Singh Rana, in support of the party candidate Dinesh Singh Babbu from Gurdaspur Parliamentary Constituency, Shekhawat exuded confidence that the BJP led National Democratic Alliance will cross the 400 mark in the ongoing general elections.

Shekhawat said the country has achieved enviable milestones in every sphere, be it development, infrastructural upgradation, economic resurgence, growth and stability under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the past one decade. These have been the years of achievement and placing India on the global landscape as an inspiring nation that has made significant headway in facing the challenges and is set to become the third largest economy in the next five years, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma referred to the BJP’s commitment of upholding the principles of inclusivity and good governance, saying this will lead to India becoming Vishwa Guru.

He expressed confidence that the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the compatriots proud of being the third economy in the next five years and Viksit Bharat by 2047. The world is watching India’s growth story under Modi with interest and attention, he maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Devender Rana said that with a track record of transformative, inclusive, transparent and accountable governance and commitment to progress of the country, the BJP is all set to gain once again the trust of the people on June 4.

“The BJP’s vision for a strong, prosperous, and inclusive Bharat resonates deeply with the aspirations of millions of Indians across the country”, Rana said, adding that from vibrant global reputation and robust economic reforms to decisive actions on national security, the BJP’s agenda reflects its unflinching commitment to serve every segment of Indian society as per cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. This mantra has already galvanized the people, with whose blessings, the nation has ushered in a new age of peace, progress and prosperity for the nation, he added.

Rana said that the BJP has been tirelessly working for the welfare of every citizen, irrespective of religion, caste, creed or region and is committed to upholding the values of unity and diversity that forms the bedrock of the unique identity of the nation. This has earned the party immense public goodwill that will surely manifest in achieving the target of 400 plus by the National Democratic Alliance. Surely the BJP is going to touch the 370 mark on its own, he asserted.

Prominent among others who were present were former Minister Rajiv Jasrotia, DDC Chairman, Jammu Bharat Bhushan, former MLA Dinanagar Renu Kashyap, DDC Vice Chairman Jammu Suraj Singh, Jai Sharma, Amit Dubey, Ajay Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, Aditya Gupta, Dalbir Singh.