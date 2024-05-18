Jio introduces new complimentary OTT subscription for sports enthusiasts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: Reliance Jio has launched a new complimentary OTT subscription for sports fans nationwide.

JioAirFiber, JioFiber, and Jio Mobility prepaid users can now enjoy a complimentary subscription to FanCode, the premium sports OTT app.

This offer brings an exciting and best-in sports live streaming experience to Jio users, including access to FanCode’s exclusive Formula 1 (F1) streaming content.

The complimentary access is available on select eligible plans across JioAirFiber, JioFiber and JioMobility.

For JioAirFiber and JioFiber customers, a subscription to Rs 1199 and above plans will entitle them to complimentary FanCode access while JioMobility Prepaid users can get access on existing Rs 398, Rs 1198, Rs 4498 plans, and also on the all-new Rs 3333 annual plan.

This complimentary subscription is included at no additional cost and is available to both existing and new users of the eligible plans.

FanCode is a leading sports streaming platform offering interactive live streaming of a wide range of sports including premier cricket tournaments, women’s cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports events.

It has become extremely popular among Formula 1 enthusiasts as it has exclusive F1 broadcast rights for India for 2024 and 2025.

Users can enjoy real-time match highlights, detailed match videos, Indian cricket highlights, data, statistics, in-depth analysis, fantasy sports insights, and breaking news from the world of sports.

Jio also introduces a new Rs 3333 annual prepaid plan offering 2.5 GB/day, which now comes with the complimentary FanCode subscription.