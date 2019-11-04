NCP chief to meet Sonia amid Maharashtra Govt formation crisis

NEW DELHI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar will meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi here on Monday, sources said.

There is speculation that the Congress and the NCP could well think of supporting the Shiv Sena in government formation in case the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance falls through.

Stalemate has continued in Maharashtra between the BJP and Shiv Sena over government formation and division of power in Maharashtra.

BJP leaders will also hold meetings in the national capital from Monday. Intense political drama continued in Maharashtra over the government formation with neither the BJP nor Shiv Sena ready to back off from their respective positions.

BJP’s oldest ally Shiv Sena, which picked up 56 seats in last month’s polls, has continued to put pressure on its partner.

Sena has tried to reach out to NCP yet again with its leader Sanjay Raut texting a message- “Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra” to senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

