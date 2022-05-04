NC would ensure job and land security to J&K residents, if voted to power: Senior party leader

Jammu, May 4: The National Conference is committed to fighting for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the party’s senior leader Babu Ram Paul said on Wednesday, asserting that if voted to power, the party would ensure ‘job and land’ security to local residents.

Paul, a former minister and president of the party’s central zone comprising Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, said the party stands committed to secularism and social equality.

“The National Conference is committed to fighting for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir… and if voted to power, NC would ensure jobs and land security to them,” he said, chairing a meeting to discuss the party’s work at the grassroots level and the prevailing political situation in Kathua.

He maintained that the fight for the restoration of the J&K statehood shall be the foremost agenda of the party.

“People of J&K have suffered a lot during the past two and half years since the abolition of the statehood (in August 2019),” he said.

Without identifying anyone, he alleged that some forces are working to divide people across communal and regional lines which, he said, will be given a befitting reply.

“The country is presently going through a state of crisis. The graph of inflation is on a constant rise, the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing but the BJP is still claiming good governance,” he said.

“The National Conference alone is a party that has the acceptability in both regions of Jammu and Kashmir and can guarantee their equitable development,” he said, urging party workers to reach out to people and highlight the past achievements of the party. (Agencies)