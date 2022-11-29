NC Provincial VP, prominent political activists join BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: In a major political development, National Conference Provincial Vice President Jammu, Surinder Singh Bunty, prominent political activist Pt. Rameshwar Dutt, Provincial Secretary National Conference, Pinki Bhat alongwith prominent National Conference activists, Sarpanchs, Ex- Sarpanchs, Naib Sarpanchs, Panchs of Nagrota constituency, a retired Chief Engineer and Executive Engineer and others also today joined the BJP and reposed their faith in the firm and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raman Wazir, Sarpanch Dhok Waziran, Ex- Sarpanchs Kulbhushan Singh, Joginder Lal, Mohan Singh, Dilbahadur Singh Jamwal, Retired Executive Engineer, Naresh Khajuria Retd Chief Engineer , Rekha Manhas, Ajay Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, Dalbir Singh Jamwal, S. Mahinder Singh, Varinder Singh Jamwal, Anil Sharma, Sanjeev Handa, Khanna, Ashok Singh Pawar, Dikshant Sharma, Mohd. Sadeeq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sadiq Ali, Shabir Ahmed , Gh. Rasool , Bhushan and Dr. Randeep Singh Parihar, President National Justice Party joined BJP along with their supporters

Welcoming the new entrants, BJP Pradesh President Ravinder Raina and senior leaders Devender Singh Rana, Sham Lal Sharma , Surinder Choudhry and Balwant Mankotia described their joining as a step in right direction in the larger interest of peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir that has undergone most turbulent times post 1990.

“Successive BJP Governments at the Centre in the intervening times during the past over three decades brought about a discernible change in the security scenario notwithstanding the heavy dent caused by the Congress during intervals but the NDA Government led by visionary Prime Minister Modi took terror head on and succeeded in breaking the vicious ecosystem comprising secessionists and their sympathizers with determination and precision”, Raina said.

Senior leader Devender Rana described the joining as a growing realization among politically sagacious leaders and workers that the BJP alone can bring about political stability in this part of the country, which has remained a theatre for deceptive and dubious politicians who perpetrated element of vested interest at every level in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the joining of political leaders into BJP is a continuous process that reflects peoples’ firm belief in the progressive and inclusive policies of the party. This is the logical culmination of exploitative politics, which has to happen, as the ocean is the final destination for streams to merge, he added.

He exuded the confidence that under the bold leadership of the Prime Minister, all the regions and sub regions of Jammu and Kashmir will grow as vibrant units with opportunities of progress to all, without any discrimination or any favour of appeasement.

Pradesh Vice President and Prabhari, Jammu Rural Sham Lal Sharma said that Jammu and Kashmir is poised to a new era of peace, progress and development, as the Centre is committed to see the Union Territory through from the difficult phase it has undergone, especially during the past over three decades

He said the BJP as a force to reckon with, adding that the past eight years in particular have shown how a new dimension could be given to nation building with visionary policies and a sense of devotion and dedication. India’s image has enhanced manifold across the globe under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi, he added.

Among others who were present, Rajinder Chib, District President, Jammu Rural, Babu Ram Bhagat , Harish Sharma (Ashu) Mandal President Nagrota, Somnath Khajuria, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Ashok Singh Manhas, Sardar Sucha Singh, Ajeet Thapa, Choudhary Shouqat and others.