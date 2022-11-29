Advisor reviews progress on finalisation of modalities for imparting training to newly identified youth under B2V4

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting to review the progress on finalisation of modalities for imparting training to newly identified youth under Back to Village-4 (B2V4) programme at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon; Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Alok Kumar; Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, Dr. J.P Sharma; Commissioner Secretary, RDD, Mandeep Kaur; Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri; Secretary, Tribal Affairs and CEO Mission Youth, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury; Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez; Secretary Hospitality and Protocol, Talat Parvez Rohella; Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, MD RLM, Director SDD and other concerned officers of different allied departments.

During the meeting detailed deliberations were held on the formulation of plan for Skill Development of youth with relevant interventions on specific trades and courses having maximum chances of generating employment avenues for the youth across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Advisor during the meeting underlined that the convergence and coherence between different departments is very vital for gainful skilling of youth and therefore we must work in coordination to achieve the desired objectives of this training programme. He impressed upon the officers that the training module for youth should be developed keeping in view the investment proposals being received by the UT Government in different sectors after the implementation of New Industrial Policy.

Advisor Bhatnagar further directed the officers to carry out assessment in their respective departments with focus on skilling of youth for self employment as well as skilling for placement. Highlighting that the counselling forms the core area for successful implementation of any programme, Advisor Bhatnagar asked the officers to establish a counselling mechanism at block or district level for counselling of aspiring youth so that they can take up the courses of their interest in this training programme. He further directed the Commissioner Secretary RDD to establish a call centre for the counselling of youth.