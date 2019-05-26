NC leads in 30 Assembly segments of Valley

Mehbooba trails in her segment, Omar takes sizeable lead

Rashid’s AIP ahead in 5 seats

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 26: The National Conference that won all the three Parliamentary seats in Kashmir valley in recently held polls routing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took lead in 30 Assembly segments of the Valley out of 46 with the party taking sizeable lead in former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Assembly segment of Beerwah while PDP’s president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti even trailed behind Congress in her Assembly segment of Anantnag.

The NC took lead in 30 Assembly segments in these polls and polled 279, 340 votes and Awani Ithad Party of Abdul Rashid Sheikh or Engineer Rashid took lead in 5 Assembly segments polling 101500 votes, People’s Democratic Party took lead in four Assembly segments polling 119959 votes, Congress took lead in four Assembly segments securing 66669 votes, People’s Conference took lead in 2 segments polling 131100 votes and BJP in one Assembly segment.

The AIP which had only one legislator in the last Assembly took lead in Karnah, Langate, Uri, Gulmarg and Baramulla Assembly segments. Rashid emerged as a strong force to reckon with in North Kashmir and can play vital role in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The PDP which was a single largest party in last Assembly elections managed to take a slender lead in only four Assembly segments of Bijbehara, Shopian, Pulwama and Rajpora segments of South Kashmir. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti finished second in her home constituency of Anantnag where she got only 839 votes while Congress president G A Mir polled 1474 votes there.

The Congress also remained confined to South Kashmir’s four Assembly segments of Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag and Anantnag. It lagged behind NC in Sopore and Bandipora where it had won during 2014 Assembly elections.

People’s Conference managed to take lead only from Handwara and Pattan Assembly segments where from Sajjad Lone and Imran Reza Ansari had won assembly polls in last Assembly elections.

BJP’s Sofi Yusuf took lead in Tral segment of Anantnag Parliamentary constituency which is worst hit by militancy. The Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani whose killing in 2016 led to six month long protests in Kashmir hailed from Tral. BJP polled 323 votes while NC got 234 in the Assembly segment that was held by PDP in last Assembly elections.

In Anantnag Parliamentary constituency which was once strong bastion of PDP, the NC took lead in 7 segments, Cong in 4 segments, PDP in four and BJP in one. The NC polled 39898 votes, Congress 32534 votes and PDP 30068 in Anantnag Parliamentary constituency.

In Anantnag Assembly segment Congress polled 1474 and PDP 839 votes. The Assembly seat was held by the PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

In Shangus segment of the constituency, NC polled 4363 votes and Congress 3842, in Bijbehara constituency PDP polled 792 and NC got 776, in Pahalgam NC polled 8362 and PDP 4889, in Dooru, Congress secured 9818 and PDP 1987, in Kokernag, Congress polled 7237 and NC 4774 votes, in Kulgam NC polled 831 and PDP 536 votes, in Home Shali Bugh, NC got 458 and PDP 267 votes, in Noorabad NC secured 10317 and PDP 3804, in Devsar Congress, polled 5464 and PDP polled 4793 votes, in Shopian PDP polled 1882 and NC polled 1132, in Wachi NC polled 653 and PDP got 531 votes, in Pulwama PDP polled 331 and NC 211 votes, in Pampore NC polled 2668 and PDP 1004 votes, in Rajpora PDP polled 805 and NC 411 votes while in Tral, BJP polled 323 and NC got 234 votes.

In Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, NC took lead in 8 Assembly segments, AIP in 5 segments and PC in 2 while PDP didn’t take lead in a single segment when it had won 7 Assembly seats in last elections from North Kashmir. NC polled 132692, PC 102327, AIP 101500 and PDP 53191 votes in Baramulla Parliamentary constituency.

In Baramulla segment of the constituency, AIP polled 4762 votes and PDP 3323, in Pattan, PC polled 13390 votes and NC 11354, in Uri, AIP polled 13652 votes and NC 10395, in Rafiabad NC polled 3405 votes and AIP 2545 votes, in Sopore NC secured 3094 votes and AIP 583, in Sangrama NC took 3020 votes and AIP 2626, in Gulmarg AIP got 13951 votes and NC 8900, in Handwara PC polled 29651 votes and NC 21466, in Kupwara NC polled 15447 votes and PC 15213 votes, in Langate AIP got 15154 votes and PC 8369, in Lolab NC polled 14794 votes and AIP 10675, in Karnah AIP polled 5463 votes and PDP 4884, in Bandipora NC polled 5333 votes and PDP 4884, in Sonawari NC got 24495 votes and PC 10777 and in Gurez NC secured 3523 votes and PDP 2831.

In Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, NC took lead in all the 15 Assembly segments while in last Assembly polls PDP had won eight Assembly seats from Central Kashmir. NC polled 106750, PDP 28773 and PC 28773 votes in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency.

In Kangan segment of the constituency, NC polled 12239 votes and PDP 2238 votes, in Ganderbal NC polled 7832 votes and PDP 2780, in Hazratbal NC secured 3979 votes and PC 3078, in Zadibal NC got 3718 votes and PC 3216, in Eidgah NC managed 1488 votes and PDP 312, in Khanyar NC polled 3168 votes and PDP 931 votes, in Habba Kadal NC took 2128 votes and PC 109 votes, in Amira Kadal NC managed 3559 votes and PC 481, in Sonwar NC polled 4298 votes and PDP 2725, in Batmaloo NC secured 4402 votes and PDP 3641, in Chadoora NC polled 5323 votes and PC 1739 votes, in Budgam NC polled 9657 votes and PC 5554, in Beerwah NC took 11509 votes and PDP 6637, in Khan Sahib NC polled 15235 votes and PC 3492 and in Charar-e-Sharief NC secured 17921 votes and PDP 6821.