BJP will form next Govt in J&K, abrogate Articles 35-A, 370: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Claiming to form next Government in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP State president Ravinder Raina today reiterated that the party was committed for the early abrogation of Articles 35-A and 370, which are the greatest blunders that have been done unconstitutionally to the Constitution of India.

Click here to watch video

“These Articles have done injustice with the public of J&K, giving rise to baseless unrest. Due to these Articles, near about 100 families have looted all other families of the State for decades together. These were unlawfully inducted temporarily and transitionally into the Constitution and must go now,” he said while addressing a press conference along with other senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters, here today.

Raina claimed that BJP will surely form the next Government in the State of Jammu & Kashmir in coming Assembly elections as is evident from the fact that the party has secured more votes than all others parties combined together in these Parliament elections in the State.

“Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh have voted for BJP, which holds the credit of only political party in J&K that has its footing in every region of the State. BJP has performed exceptionally well, sweeping all the three seats of Jammu & Ladakh while securing good percentage of votes in Kashmir,” said the State president claiming that with this bumper support to the party, BJP is going to win more than 50 seats in next Assembly elections and form next Government in the State giving BJP’s Chief Minister in J&K.

Ravinder Raina, while appreciating the Kashmiri migrant population for their vote towards BJP, also took the issue of cumbersome M-form, which is mandatory for Kashmiri migrants living in several parts of India and outside to cast their vote. He said that M-form is basically a “Rider” which was introduced by Kashmir based parties to restrain the community from casting their vote. He said that BJP is committed to take up this issue at every level so that every Kashmiri migrant is able to cast his/her vote.

In reply to a question, Raina said that the BJP will work for giving representation on one third out of 24 Assembly seats reserved for the areas under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

During the press conference, the State BJP president was accompanied by former DyCM Kavinder Gupta, State general secretaries Dr Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi and Sunil Sharma.