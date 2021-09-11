NC demands CBI probe into death of party leader Trilochan Singh Wazir

Jammu, Sept 11: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the death of senior party leader Trilochan Singh Wazir whose partially decomposed body was found in a flat in Delhi a couple of days ago.

It also demanded that the investigation be fast-tracked.

The partially decomposed body of 67-year-old Wazir with the head wrapped in a plastic bag was found last Thursday in a washroom of the flat which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh (31), a native of Amritsar.

The investigation has been transferred to the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch while the force’s Special Cell will assist them.

“Multiple theories are making the rounds about the death and therefore to bring out the truth, an inquiry by the CBI should be ordered forthwith,” senior National Conference leaders, led by its provincial president Devender Singh Rana, said in a joint statement here.

“Wazir was a prominent leader of the party and his contribution in different capacities like the president Gurdwara Parbandhak Board and the president of the transport union has been immense,” it said.

According to the statement, the National Conference leaders are meeting Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also to press their demand for CBI inquiry into the death of Wazir.

According to them, Wazir arrived in Delhi on September 2 and was staying with Harpreet Singh and his friend Harmeet Singh at their rented flat in the Basai Darapur area in the western part of the city. Both Harpreet and Harmeet are absconding and multiple teams have been formed to trace them. (Agencies)