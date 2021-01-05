NC, CPI (M) Leaders call on Lt Governor; express gratitude for successful conduct of DDC elections

JAMMU: A delegation of J&K National Conference leaders today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by Provincial President of NC, Devender Singh Rana, comprising of former Ministers – Surjit Singh Slathia; Ajay Kumar Sadhotra and Mushtaq Bukhari; former Legislators- Javed Rana and TS Wazir; expressed gratitude and congratulated the Lt Governor and the UT administration for successful, peaceful and historic conduct of DDC elections.

The members of the delegation urged the Lt Governor to ensure that District Development Councils are constituted at the earliest while upholding the highest democratic values thereby fulfilling the people’s aspirations.

The delegation demanded enquiry into the killing of a goldsmith namely, Satpal Nischal in Srinagar recently, besides calling for investigation into Lawaypora encounter.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) Leader, MY Tarigami also met with the Lt Governor, congratulated him for successful conduct of DDC elections and demanded that the councils be constituted at the earliest for the benefit of the masses.

The Lt Governor also congratulated both the delegations for success of the DDC elections and reassured that the UT administration is taking every step to empower and strengthen the grass-root democratic setup in J&K.

The Lt Governor observed that killings of innocents are cowardly acts aimed at vitiating the peaceful atmosphere and political parties should outright condemn such incidents. He outlined that our Armed forces and Police are professionals handling their job, and they would always ensure safety and security of the public.