ACB J&K Registers Case Against PDD Meter Reader In Jammu; Owns Banquet Hall, Gym, 8 Acres Land & Audi Car

JAMMU: Based on the results of a verification conducted by the Anti Corruption Bureau on the allegations that one Surinder Singh S/o Jagdish Singh R/o Upper Thathar, Jammu posted as Meter Reader in PDD Department at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu has amassed huge properties both movable and immovable worth crore of rupees in his own name and in the names of his family members which were highly disproportionate to his known sources of income, an FIR No. 01/2021 was registered on 04.01.2021 u/s 5(1) (e) r/w section 5(2) PC Act and Sections 109, 120-B/RPC against accused persons namely Surinder Singh, his son Kunal Singh and wife Meenakshi Bandral and others.

Verification has revealed that the accused Surinder Singh Meter Reader and his family members had accumulated both immovable as well as moveable assets which included 7.8 acres of land in various parts of Jammu, one Banquet Hall in the name of Oasis Farms, one Gym and a construction Business in the name and style of MK Building Materials and Constructions which was beyond the reach of a public servant of his stature. Apart from this, moveable properties in the form of one Audi car, two Scorpio, one tractor and a motor cycle was found in his possession during the verification conducted.

A preliminary assessment of the both immovable and moveable assets had revealed that the accused Surinder Singh Meter Reader, PDD Department and his family members were in possession of assets worth Rs. 2.37 crores which were highly disproportionate to their known sources of incomes. In order to avoid scrutiny before the eyes of law the assets were disguised in the names of the accused’s wife and son. It was also shown that the wife was running a construction business whereas verification has revealed that she does not possess enough resources to create so many assets. The verification had also revealed that the construction business was only an eye wash to disguise the unaccounted money which was pumped into creation of the immoveable and moveable assets.

After registration of the FIR against accused and his family members, search warrants were obtained and searches were conducted on all the locations and incriminating documents and articles have been recovered which are under scrutiny. The Bank accounts of the accused and his family members are also being scrutinized for further flow of amounts in them and also for presence of lockers maintained by the accused Surinder Singh and his family members.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.