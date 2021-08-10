NC committed to equitable development of J&K: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Alleging that BJP has betrayed mandate of the people, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, former Minister and senior leader of National Conference said that the NC was committed to equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a meeting of prominent workers of Marh Block at Flora Nagbani, here today, he alleged that BJP has betrayed the huge mandate of the people of Jammu in Parliament and in Assembly. “Present BJP dispensation in the Centre and the State has created atmosphere of trust deficit, employment deficit and development deficit and total disconnect which our Prime Minister has also recognized in his remark `Dil Se Aur Dili Se Duri’, “he said.

Sadhotra alleged that common masses e of Jammu and Kashmir have been left at the mercy of God as there is no body to attend and listen day to day problems of general public. “Under the garb of online, common man is tired and disappointed. There is no online facilities in the villages resulting in harassment of people,” he added.

reiterated that National Conference is a cadre based party of Jammu and Kashmir and has always ensured equitable development of J&K, time to time when party was in power.

In the meeting it was decided that Independence Day shall be observed by workers of National Conference Block Marh by hoisting National Tricolour at Sangrampur Chowk Marh on August 15. In the meeting, membership of the party was also distributed among the workers for completion at the earliest.

Others who spoke on the occasion, included Ghar Singh (Corporator), Suraj Parkash Sharma, Rakesh Sharma Pahalwan, Ex-Sarpanch Romeshwar Sharma, Inderpal Singh, Ex-Sarpanch Choudhary Keemat Lal, Ex-Sarpanch Diwan Singh, Ex-Sarpanch Surinder Singh, Nagar Singh, Prof Nasib Chand, Bua Ditta, Capt Narayan Dass, Hardeep Singh, Pritam Bakshi, Anil Singh Chib, Aman Singh, Kulwant Singh, Capt Vikram Singh, Naresh Sharma, Ashish Gupta, Rajinder Sharma and Balkar Saini. Prof Nasib Chand conducted proceedings of the meeting.