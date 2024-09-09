NC, Alliance Partner Congress Set To Form Next Government In J&K: Omar Abdullah

Banihal, Sep 9: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday exuded confidence that his party along with its coalition partner Congress is all set to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally in support of party candidate Sajjad Shaheen in this assembly segment of Ramban district, Abdullah lashed out at Congress candidate and former minister Vikar Rasool Wani and also criticised the BJP and PDP, accusing them of destroying the erstwhile state.

“When we cobbled an alliance with the Congress, we tried to reach an agreement on seat-sharing. There was an issue over some seats and both sides were rigid and the situation reached a point when we felt it (alliance) is not going to happen.

“But the coalition was worked out and we reached an agreement on most of the seats which we are now fighting together,” the former chief minister said at an election rally in the Khari area of Banihal.

However, like Banihal, there are some seats where both parties are having a friendly contest, the National Conference (NC) vice president said.

“Come October 8 (when counting of votes will take place), you will see NC and our alliance partner forming the next government in Jammu and Kashmir… We do not believe in intimidating people or using official machinery but the day is not far when this unnecessary harassment will be over,” Omar said.

He criticised Wani, former J&K president and minister, for his remarks against the NC at a public meeting and said though he has decided not to speak about the rival candidates, his utterances cannot be brushed aside.

“He is talking bad about our leadership, our party flag and even our party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. I want to ask him about his praises for us when I was sitting beside him campaigning for the Congress MP candidate through this town some two months back.

“Either he was telling lies at that time or is speaking lies this time. Both cannot be true. He was removed from the post of PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chief immediately after the sounding of election bugle in J&K as his party did not find him worthy for that position so why should people vote for him,” he said.

However, Omar clarified that he is not targeting the Congress, terming the party leaders as his friends and said, “This person opened a front against us and he is himself responsible for it.” Referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s election rally in Banihal on Sunday, he said it is strange that when NC talks about dialogue with Pakistan, the BJP gets irked and criticises them.

“I heard from Singh that the government is ready for talks with Pakistan (provided it stops terrorism), while Home Minister Amit Shah attacked our manifesto for advocating dialogue with Pakistan. Now tell me who is right,” he said.

He said the home minister is saying they will not talk to Hurriyat Conference but Rajnath told the gathering in Banihal that he led MPs’ delegation in 2016 to initiate talks with the separatism amalgam.

“Who is telling the truth? This type of politics is not liked by people of J&K. The people want you to come here and speak the truth and leave it to the people whom they decide to vote for,” Omar, who is also scheduled to address election rallies in Neel and Gool areas of Banihal in the day, said.

He also targeted the PDP and said, “We do not understand their politics as this is the same party which demanded votes from the people in 2014 elections to keep BJP out of power and later sat in their lap.” He said his party extended the hand of friendship to PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed at that time and offered unconditional support, pleading that his party’s alliance with the BJP will be harmful for the state but he rejected the offer.

“They (BJP-PDP) coalition brought destruction to J&K and PDP president Mehbooba, instead of blaming the BJP, is targeting the NC even as it was the BJP which revoked Article 370 and Article 35A, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs. This shows where their wires are connected,” he said.

Referring to his party’s poll promises, Omar said when they form the government, they will implement the manifesto to ensure development of the region, especially untapped tourism destinations to benefit the people. (Agencies)