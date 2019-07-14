Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Cabinet minister

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and minister in the Punjab Cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu, resigned from his post on July 14.

In a letter addressed to the Congress President, the Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy  sources said that he has resigned from the state Cabinet. Sidhu tweeted an image of the letter.

