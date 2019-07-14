Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Cabinet minister

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and minister in the Punjab Cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu, resigned from his post on July 14.
In a letter addressed to the Congress President, the Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy sources said that he has resigned from the state Cabinet. Sidhu tweeted an image of the letter.
My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019
