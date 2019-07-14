Happenings in Karnataka are internal issue of Congress party: JP Nadda

RANCHI: BJP’s national working president JP Nadda said that the
happenings in the Southern State of Karnataka are an internal issue of the
Congress party.
When asked about the political turmoil happening in the state with Congress
and JD(S) accusing the BJP of bribing their MLAs he topple the Kumarswamy
government he said that it was an internal issue of the Congress party and they
needed to see themselves.
Mr Nadda said those who are rising as the MLAs their matter is in the Supreme
Court.
To another query whether former Team Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
was joining the BJP he did not give a direct reply but maintained that all are
welcome to join the party.
“Whether they are sportspersons or from any other field all are welcome to join
the party,” he said.
Over the recent mob lynching incident which happened in the state he said that
no one has the right to take law in their lands and pointed that law will take its own
course in the matter.
Mr Nadda said that BJP was working with the motto of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas
and Sabka Vishwas.’
(AGENCIES)
