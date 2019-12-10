Navin launches e-Rent SIDCO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: Paving the way for e-governance and moving a step forward towards Ease of Doing Business, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Navin Kumar Choudhary today inaugurated e-billing system of SIDCO for lease rentals and water charges and other financial services like shed rent, shop rent, interest calculation provided by it to the industrial units.

The Managing Director, SIDCO, Ravinder Kumar, briefed about the changes to the structure of raising the bills and payments by making it hassle free and online in partnership with the HDFC bank. A detailed power point presentation was made which highlighted the features of the system and the benefits being extended to the industrial units situated in SIDCO managed Industrial Estates of both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was informed that the details of all the units have been compiled and dedicated software has been developed. With this facility, the unit holders could make the payment round the clock and round the year with a click at his convenience. The different modes of payment available are online mode via Credit Card, Debit Card, net banking, offline mode via RTGS/Challan, PoS machines available at all estates for card usage.

The service will lead to ease of reconciliation at Estate and Finance Level, automation of summary reports on daily basis and downloading of different reports at Estate and unit level. It will benefit SIDCO in better delivery of service by providing real time data and online reconciliation which was earlier done manually and it shall benefit approximately 1000 unit holders of SIDCO managed estates.

Director Industries, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, senior officers of SIDCO, representative of Industries Association and HDFC bank were present at the inauguration ceremony.