Navin for restructuring of JCCB, adoption of automation in banking protocols

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Principal Secretary Cooperatives, Animal Husbandry and Agriculture departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today chaired the 7th Board of Directors meeting of Jammu Central Cooperative Bank (JCCB).

The meeting was attended by board members including Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Director Accounts and Treasuries, Jammu, Neeraj Gupta Bakshi; Director Agriculture, Jammu, InderJeet; Senior Additional Advocate General, Seema Khajuria Shekher and other senior Government and bank officers.

Navin, who is also Chairman of the bank, directed the newly appointed Managing Director to conduct a comprehensive review of structure of the bank including its ITS and initiate steps for its restructuring, wherever required. He asked him to board the bank fully on automatic system like Core Banking System (CBS) and other PFMS platforms.

Principal Secretary asked the bank to analyse the banking structure so that branches which are not making any profit or having low business prospects should be relocated or amalgamated into the nearest bank branch. He further asked the bank to look for human resource needs of the bank so that the necessary staff is recruited accordingly. He directed the officers to look for recruiting agency preferably IBPS for making the essential recruitments.

Chairman asked the bank to formulate a robust lending and Human Resource policy in line with other leading banks working here. He asked the bank to train its staff in modern techniques and technology being adopted in banking and hire new staff having updated skills and qualification so that the bank is run on professional lines.

Navin urged the bank to create an asset inventory of the bank so that the same are put to good use and revenue is generated for the bank. He directed the officers to frame a list of its NPAs and start vigrous drives for recovery.

The Board also directed the bank to look after their court cases properly by hiring the services of professional lawyers. It asked the bank to file replies to the cases at appropriate time so that no adverse orders are passed by the court of law.

The Board also asked the bank to fully tap the business opportunity offered by the government and look for ways and means to disburse Rs 100 crore loan among government owned JKIDFC so that a good chunk of profit is earned. The board asked the bank to use the opportunity of recapitalization to be extended to bank meritoriously.