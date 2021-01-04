Ford introduces 2021 EcoSport Titanium trim with sunroof

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Ford India today announced a new variant lineup of its popular compact SUV, EcoSport, with sunroof on the Titanium trim across dealerships. It is available at Rs 7,99,000 for petrol and Rs 8,69,000 for diesel variants.

“In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport lineup and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value,” Vinay Raina, executive director marketing, sales and service, Ford India, said.

“With the new lineup, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in future,” he said.

The new lineup is available in BS-VI petrol and diesel powertrains and is equipped with Ford’s 1.5 litre TDCi diesel engine that delivers 100 PS power and 215 Nm of Torque. The three-cylinder 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine delivers 122 PS of power and 149 Nm of torque.

Customers can choose from the five-speed manual gearbox that is offered with both the engines. The petrol-powered variant of the EcoSport is also available with a six-speed, torque convertor automatic.

The 2021 Ford EcoSport comes equipped with up to six airbags, a SYNC 3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on the top-of-the-line EcoSport S variant.

Most variants have a 9-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system and embedded navigation and the driver assistance features like automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, and rain-sensing wipers, push-button start and other intuitive features.