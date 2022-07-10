Natrang’s Theatre Workshop concludes with play ‘Pollution Ka Solution’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: The month-long Summer Theatre Workshop for Children organised by Natrang here today concluded with an impressive performance of ‘Pollution Ka Solution’-a new play in Hindi at Police Auditorium.

The play was written and directed by Sumeet Sharma. Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/ Secretary, Department of Social Welfare presided over the function.

She appreciated the concept and style of the play and suggested more such performances to spread the message of cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Mission. At the very outset, in his video address streamed from Mauritius, Balwant Thakur dwelt in detail about Natrang’s Children Theatre initiative in Jammu and stressed on the dire need of introducing theatre as a compulsory subject in schools.

He thanked Mukesh Singh, ADGP and Natrang promoters in supporting this mission aimed at the welfare of civil society of Jammu.

Today’s performance was organised by Natrang in collaboration with J&K Police.

As the name suggests, play ‘Pollution Ka Solution’ attracts our concentration towards the malign intentions of pollution and also suggests measures to prevent it. The topic was very creatively handled where satire and humour remained prominent tools by which children conveyed the heavy message in a lighter tone and enjoyed it while doing it.

Nicely written poetry, songs and parodies enhanced the overall impact of the performance and the energetic and impressive acting by children was icing to the cake.

The workshop was coordinated by Gauri Thakur with support of Vikrant Sharma and Neeraj Kant (Coordination), Chander Shekhar (Designing), Sunny Mujoo (Choreography), Suraj Ganjoo and Shivam Singh (Lighting and Technical Assistance), Mohd. Yaseen, Brijesh Avtar Sharma and Bhawna (Management and Logistics), Kananpreet Kaur, Sushant Singh, Arti Bhagat, Kushal Bhat (Activities and Demonstration).

Children who acted in the play were Raaga Sharma, Aaria Zia Sharma, Abir Beri, Devisha Gaur, Malhaar Sharma, Saanchi Dutta, Dwijesh Dutta, Ragya Gupta, Prisha Gupta, Mehak Chib, Karan Sahib Singh, Daivik Gupta, Riaan Gupta, Abhiraj Suryavanshi, Atharav Sharma, Sheryl Sharma, Abhiuday Gupta, Advita Gupta, Aarnaa Gaur, Naira Madeel, Jigisha Thusoo, Priyal Ashok Gupta, Rudraa Jamwal, Raghav Sharma, Pulkit Jayee, Shrishti Kapoor, Vihaan Pandotra, Shambhavi Sharma, Devangi Sharma, Gaurangi Sharma, Yashmita Sharma, Reet Gupta, Hargun Kour, Sadhya Sharma, Aryan Gupta, Aviral Kapoor, Akul Arora, Droan Dushyant Kohli and Pragya Wadhera.