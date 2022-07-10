BJP committed to welfare of weaver community: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to the welfare of the weavers and artisans of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and it will leave no stone unturned to bring about desired changes in the lives of this worker class.

This was stated by Ashok Koul, general secretary (organization) BJP while chairing a meeting of All Cells at Party Headquarters in which conveners and co-conveners of all districts were present.

The senior BJP leader asked the members of BJP Weaver Cell that they should reach out to every single artisan in the UT to provide required assistance in making their livelihood easy and profitable.

Earlier at the outset of the meeting, Rakesh Mahajan, Incharge All Cells briefed Koul about the detailed working reports of Weaver Cell of J&K. Mahajan said that the local production of blankets, Lois, Kheshs, etc from Bani, Basohli, Samba, Reasi, Srinagar, Kishtwar and Poonch has been badly affected due to lesser avenues for marketing.

“The weavers hailing from J&K have to travel to other states for selling their products thus affecting the supply line and manufacturing of the same”, he said, adding that Weaver Cell of the Party is taking all out measures to help the weavers to get maximum profit of their products.

Praising the Weaver Cell, Ashok Koul asked its members to reach out to all weavers especially the poor and provide maximum help to them by taking their issues with the Cluster, of any society, established by the district administration to ensure their sustenance besides revival of their business.

Koul asked Rakesh Mahajan to take all possible measures in reviving the business of weaver and make such people aware about the schemes and policies of Government conceived for their welfare.