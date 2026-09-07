Natrang stages play ‘Teen Apaahij’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Theatre group ‘Natrang’ here today staged Hindi play ‘Teen Apaahij’, written by Dr. Vipin Kumar Aggarwal and directed by Neeraj Kant.

Speaking on the occasion, Natrang Director Padma Shri Balwant Thakur said that intellectually stimulating plays by some of the country’s finest playwrights hold immense value for both performers and spectators.

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He emphasised that such productions should be performed and watched repeatedly to foster a healthy literary and cultural environment in the city.

Set at a crossroads, ‘Teen Apaahij’ revolves around three characters Kallu, Khallu and Gallu who sit beneath a lamp post, seemingly doing nothing except passing comments on everything around them.

The three characters communicate with one other and their conversations seem trivial and disconnected yet beneath the surface lies a persistent sense that something significant is happening around them.

Questions concerning the meaning of freedom, hollow political speeches, Indianness, the nation, language and class are debated in ways that appear aimless, even though each of these issues carries deep social significance.

Ultimately, the playwright highlights that while attempting to become modern, society is increasingly losing touch with its human essence and entering an age of metaphorical disability.

Artists who performed in the play were Pawan Verma, Aryan Sharma and Krishay Bhatia. They were supported by Kushal Bhat and Neeraj Kant.

The lighting design and execution were handled by Neeraj Kant Sharma while the show was presented by Pawan Verma.