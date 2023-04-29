Natrang celebrates World Dance Day, honours Akash

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: In connection with the celebrations of World Dance Day, Natrang Jammu held a function and honoured accomplished dancer and the choreographer of Jammu – Akash Dogra.

Director Natrang, Padmashree Balwant Thakur who was joined by the senior functionaries of Natrang Jammu including Neeraj Kant, Anil Tickoo and Pankaj Sharma, honoured the ace dancer-Akash.

Speaking on the occasion Natrang director informed that International Theatre Institute under the aegis of UNESCO declared 29th April as International Day of Dance in the year 1982 which is also the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre-a French dancer and ballet master known as the father of modern ballet. The day also marks the recognition of diverse range of dances world over.

Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir, he elaborated that many dance enthusiasts have contributed immensely to the growth and development of dance as one of the prominent performing art forms in the region. Amongst the younger generation referring to Akash Dogra, he said this young boy has been instrumental in bringing professionalism in the field of dance.

Credited to be the first degree holder in Choreography from University of Bangalore and a proud student of eminent choreographer Maya Rao, he has successfully participated in many National/ International cultural events.

Prominent among them include the National Day of Bhutan which he participated under the sponsorship of Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Jammu and Kashmir Festival in Japan supported by Ministry of Culture, Government of India. In addition to being a professional dancer and choreographer, he is also a good filmmaker and have worked for many Bollywood brands including Zee Music Company, Tips Music Pvt. Ltd., PTC Punjabi, MH1 and Speed Records.

Currently he is heading his own organisation named, Natyaroots Productions which is primarily dedicated to the promotion of Music and Dance.

Today’s event marked the performances by young dancers who performed on the occasion to commemorate this world day of Dance.

Prominent amongst those who attended the occasion included Meenakshi Bhagat, Sadhvi Verma, Aashima Dutta, Radhika Sharma, Rishika Koul, Ankita Sharma, Ganeev Arora, Shaista Mir, Jeevika Misri, Kanika Chib, Sukriti Jasrotia, Ankeeta Langeh, Palshin Dutta, Akanksha, Akshra Jamwal, Sheetal Thapa, Akriti Panotra, Anshika Wazir, Vrinda Badyal, Shavi Sharma, Mehak Singh, Gouravi Sharma, Aarti Thakur, Kriti Singh and others.