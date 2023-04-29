Anil Kapahi re-elected as Secretary of Amar Singh Club

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 29: Anil Kapahi was once again elected as the Secretary of the Amar Singh Club for a second consecutive term in the first meeting of the newly formed Executive Committee.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Vice President of the Club Ramesh Kumar, (Divisional Commissioner, Jammu in presence Rajesh Gupta and Dr Vikram Handa acting as observers for the election of the Secretary.

The elections of the Amar Singh Club were held on the 9th of April with two teams contesting under the leadership of Anil Kapahi and Siddharth Mehta respectively. Eight members from the team led by Anil Kapahi won while three members won from the team led by Sidharth Mehta. The winners included Anil Kapahi , Amit Mahajan, Deepali Handa, Sanjay Sethi , Sidharth Mehta, Gurpreet Singh Chahal, Dr Nandita Mehta, Naresh Kumar Gupta, Ritika Mahajan, Professor Renu Nanda and Vikram Puri.

Four members nominated to the Executive Committee include Anoo Malhotra (JKAS), Dr Neerupam Dogra Gupta, Vikram Gujral and Ravnish Gulati.

Anil Kapahi was elected unopposed as the Secretary of the Club for the second time. Anil Kapahi is a leading builder and an Entrepreneur of J and K and has received many awards in the field of Construction. He has also been instrumental in the construction of Hospitals, Medical Colleges and Airports.

He is also an Executive member of the Indian Red Cross Society and Member Advisory Committee, Airport Authority of India.

The Divisional Commissioner congratulated the newly formed executive committee members and the Secretary of the Club, Anil Kapahi. Vice President, Ramesh Kumar said in future also he hoped that the election to the post of the Secretary would be unopposed and unanimous.