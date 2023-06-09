‘National Rozgar Mela’ institutionalised Govt’s recruitment process: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 9 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister Incharge DoPT, today said, “National Rozgar Mela”, a unique concept visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has institutionalised the Government’s recruitment process.

Briefing the media about the 9 years’ achievements of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the hallmark of most of the administrative and governance reforms is that these are youth-centric and Rozgar Mela stands apart as a major and bold initiative to provide Government jobs to youth in a transparent manner, in addition to creating millions of job opportunities outside the Government through various schemes and initiatives like StartUp policy.

The Union Minister informed that through Rozgar Mela, the Central Government and cooperating State Governments to distribute 10 Lakh appointment letters in mission mode.

Referring to other youth-centric recruitment reforms, Dr Jitendra Singh said, interviews abolished for Group B Non Gazetted and lower posts, leading to more transparency, Computer based examinations introduced in place of paper-based exams, Regional languages introduced in SSC exams for various posts leading to increased participation of youth for govt jobs.

Dwelling on the Administrative Reforms of 9 Years, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Mission Karmayogi” will prove to be a Game -Changing reform visualised and launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for capacity building with a paradigm shift – “rule-based” approach to “role-based” learning. He also informed that Mission Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module of courses launched to impart initial training to new recruits, apart from iGOT Karmayogi APP launched to provide any-where, any-time learning.

Briefing about several measures undertaken by the Ministry of Personnel, which is the nodal Ministry for personnel management, Dr Jitendra Singh said, DoPT has taken concerted efforts to increase the representation of women in Central Government jobs and to provide them a balance between professional as well as family life.

The Minister cited the example of Child Care Leave (CCL) and said, in continuation of grant of 730 days CCL, some new measures have also been taken and those are like an employee on Child Care Leave may be permitted to leave headquarters with the prior approval of appropriate competent authority, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed, while an employee is on CCL and can also proceed on foreign travel provided clearances from appropriate competent authorities are taken in advance. Moreover, minimum period for Child Care Leave reduced from mandatory 15 days to 5 days and the limit of 22 years in case of disabled child for the purpose of a Government servant availing Child Care Leave under the provisions of Rule 43-C of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972 has been removed.

Dr Jitendra Singh also underlined that Special Allowance @ Rs.3000/- p.m. to Women employees with Disability has been granted for child care with effect from 01st July, 2022, which will increase by 25% on increase of DA by 50%.

Similarly, the families of missing employees covered under NPS can now get a family pension within 6 months of lodging FIR and not wait for 7 years after which the employee considered deemed dead. Even in cases where the Government servant dies before completing a service of 7 years, family pension shall be payable to the family at enhanced rate of 50% of last pay for first 10 years and thereafter @ 30% of last pay.

Speaking about the transparency and accountability in the governance, Singh said that the benchmark for clean and effective Government is the robust grievance redressal mechanism. A 10 step CPGRAMS reforms process has been adopted for improving of disposal and reducing the time lines which has resulted weekly disposal rate upto 95 to 100%. Average disposal time of Central Ministries/Departments has improved from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022 to 17 days in April, 2023.

Talking about digital transformation, the Minister said that e-Office version 7.0 has been adopted in all 75 Ministries/ Departments of Central Secretariat. This is a commendable achievement that 89.6 percent of all files are being processed today as e-files in the Central Secretariat. In 2022, the DARPG has prepared Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMOP) to bring simplicity, efficiency and transparency in Government processes and procedures leading to responsive and accountable governance.