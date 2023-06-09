Dr Karan Singh visits Shankaracharya Temple, takes stock of facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 9: Chairman Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust Dr Karan Singh today visited the world famous Shankaracharya Temple and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the Union Territory.

Dr Karan Singh took stock of the facilities being provided to the visiting pilgrims as the Temple has a great significance as far as spiritual and the tourism point of view is concerned.

Interacting with Pujaris and staff of Dharmarth Trust, Dr Karan Singh emphasized on providing state of art facilities and ensuring convenient visits of devotees. He asked the Trust employees to persistently move forward to improve facilities as there is always a scope to enhance services and facilities.