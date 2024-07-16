National Conference condemns loss of lives in Doda encounter

SRINAGAR: The National Conference on Tuesday condemned the killing of security forces personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have strongly condemned the killing of four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, and a police officer in an encounter in Doda, the party said in a post on X.

The NC said the party leaders expressed profound sorrow and outrage at the tragic loss of life.