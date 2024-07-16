Doda encounter: Mehbooba says accountability should be fixed

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday sought accountability for the “loss of 50 soldiers in the past 32 months” in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “heads should have rolled by now”.

Her remarks came after four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district on Monday.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“Unfortunately, there is no accountability. Heads should have rolled by now … the DGP (R R Swain) should have been sacked by now,” Mehbooba told reporters here (Agencies)