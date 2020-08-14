Nation Indebted To Frontline Corona Warriors, Says President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed tnation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. Here are the highlights of his speech:

This year’s Independence Day celebrations will be restrained as a deadly virus has disrupted all activities, taken huge toll

It was a superhuman effort on part of the government to respond effectively in meeting the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic

Entire nation pays tribute to those who died for the country in Ladakh