Narco-terrorism a biggest challenge: J&K Top Cop

Ganderbal, Jul 31: Jammu and Kashmir’s police chief Dilbagh Singh Sunday said that “narco-terrorism” was the biggest challenges for police force as the neighbouring country wants to destroy the new generation on one hand and pump the money earned out of narco-sale to fuel militancy.

Addressing the passing-out-cum attestation parade of new recruits at Police Training Centre (PTC) Manigam in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district here, the DGP, said that narco-terrorism of late, is a biggest challenge for the police.

“Even though police is facing it effectively by busting all modules involved in narco-trade but a lot more needs to be done on this front,” the DGP Singh said, adding that “our neighbor (Pakistan) is not happy with the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in J&K and wants to promote narco-terrorism by luring the youth towards drugs and use the money earned out of narco-sale to fuel militancy.”

The DGP said that drones are being sent from across to air-drop narcotics and weapons. “Police and other security agencies have succeeded in curbing this menace. A lot more needs to be done to stop the narco-terrorism in J&K as it remains a big challenge,” he said.

He said that J&K police are committed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in J&K but “our neighbor continuously hatches conspiracies to disrupt peace.” “We will continue to work to make peace a permanent feature in J&K,” DGP Singh said, and paid rich tributes to 1601 police personnel including 514 Special Police Officers (SPOs) who laid lives in line of duty during the past over 30 years.

About Har ghar Tiranga, the DGP said that the move is aimed to show people’s commitment towards their country but “neighbouring country wants Har Ghar Matam.” “We thank people for supporting our initiative of creating peaceful atmosphere in J&K and defeating the forces working for disrupting the peace,” he said—(Agencies)