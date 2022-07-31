IAF flagged off cycle expedition from Khardung La to New Delhi

SRINAGAR, July 31: Indian Air Force flagged off an expedition of 20 air warrior cyclists from Khardung La to National War Memorial New Delhi to commemorate 75 years of Independence, here on Sunday.

The cycle expedition was flagged off by Air Commander P K Srivastava from the Air Force Station Leh. The team comprises 20 air warriors from various IAF formations and is led by Group Captain A P Menezes.

The cyclists will pedal a distance of 1100 kms in 15 days to culminate their journey at the National War Memorial on August 15, on Independence Day, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.

The air warriors will pay tributes to the brave soldiers at the National War Memorial who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. The expedition will also bolster the sense of patriotism amongst school children with whom they will interact along the way.

The expedition team of air warriors will traverse four major passes of Tang Lang La, Nakee La, Baralacha La and Lachung La before entering Himachal Pradesh and then the plains of Punjab, enroute to New Delhi. (AGENCIES)