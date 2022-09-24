Narco terror financing case | SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Sep 24: State Investigation Agency (SIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in central and north Kashmir on Saturday morning as part of its investigation into narco financing of terror activities in the Union territory, sources said.

Sources that the sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in summer capital Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara districts.

In Srinagar, a raid is being conducted in hotel Almonds Lal Mandi in Room no 219, in which one person namely Gulzar Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Kishtwar is staying. Mir is a soil assistant in the agriculture department.

Another team of SIA raided the residence of Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad, a resident of Batpora Kachwari in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An officer confirmed the raids and said “Some people who were found involved in the nexus of narcotic terror financing have been arrested under relevant sections of law and investigation is proceeding to establish the involvement of some more people in the nexus who are already under scanner.”

SIA has found a number of evidences with regard to smuggling of narcotics from across the border and generating the funds from the same for financing the terror modules, separatists, overground workers of terror outfits, and families of killed terrorists, the officials said. (Agencies)