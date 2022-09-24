Khalil Ahmad Choudhary Placed In Time Scale Of Judicial Officers

JAMMU, Sept 24: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has placed Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, District Judge (Entry Level) presently posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Jammu, in the Selection Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service i.e., Rs. 57700-1230-58930-1380-67210-1540-70290 w.e.f. 29.07.2022 against the available vacancy.

Meanwhile, according to a separate order by Registrar General of the court, Sanjeev Gupta, Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama has been attached court’s judicial officer till the government takes decision about his voluntary retirement.

“Till such time, the order regarding voluntary retirement of Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, as recommended by the Full Court, will be received from the Government he shall remain attached with the office of the Registrar Judicial, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Srinagar Wing,” reads the order. “Besides, the charge of the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, is hereby entrusted to the Court of Additional District and sessions Judge, Pulwama in addition to his own work till further orders.” (Agencies)