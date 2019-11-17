Naidu asks RS MPs to introspect on its functioning

NEW DELHI : Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged Members of the Rajya Sabha to “collectively introspect on it’s functioning and focus on addressing shortcomings” that were in the public domain. Interacting with RS MPs on the eve of the Winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday, Mr Naidu at the outset, urged smooth running of the House by seeking Members’ cooperation. “On this historic occasion, it is expected of us to collectively reflect on the journey of the august House since it came into being in 1952.”

He further said, “We must also collectively introspect on it’s functioning and focus on addressing shortcomings that are in the public domain.” The meeting with the floor leaders comes ahead of the landmark 250th session of Rajya Sabha beginning Monday. (AGENCIES)