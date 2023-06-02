Naib Tehsildar, 2 others suspended

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: The JKUT Government has suspended a Naib Tehildar, a Girdawar and a Patwari for tempering Revenue record in Tehsil Bahu of Jammu district.

Official sources said that pending inquiry with regard to tampering of Revenue record in Chowadi area of Tehsil Bahu, the Financial Commissioner Revenue today placed three concerned Revenue officials under suspension.

Those suspended are, the then Naib Tehsildar, Mohd Iqbal Zargar, presently attached to the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu. He has now been attached to the office of Deputy Commissioner, Doda. The second one is Girdawar Mohd Ashraf (Circle Bahu); now attached to the office of DC Kathua and Mohd Sayed, the then Patwari Halqa Chowadi, now attached in the office of Executive Engineer Hyd Division, Ramban.