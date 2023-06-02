Pratap selected for National Wrestling C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Pratap Karloopia, a student of Humanity Public School (HPS), Bassi Kalan, Bari-Brahmana has been selected for National level Wrestling Championship after winning Inter-District UT level Wrestling Championship.

He trounced Harshit Sharma of Reasi in Under-19 Boys Wrestling (Heavyweight) Championship, which was organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at M.A Stadium, Jammu under the patronage of Director YS&S, Subash Chander Chibber.

A special assembly was organised to honour Partap Karloopia at HPS Bassi Kalan, wherein Gaurav Charak, Principal of the School along with Anku Charak, Vice Principal lauded efforts of the winner.