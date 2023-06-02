Hiranagar Hockey Club lifts 1st JMSM Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Hiranagar Hockey Club clinched the 1st Jathedar Mohinder Singh Memorial (JMSM) Hockey Tournament here today. The tournament was organised by Hockey J&K.

The final match was played between Khalsa Warriors Gole Gujral and Hiranagar Hockey Club in which Hiranagar Hockey Club emerged as winner. They defeated Khalsa Warriors Gole Gujral in a close contest by 2-1. The match was played at KK Hakku Hockey Stadium, Jammu.

G.S Tandon was the chief guest on this occasion whereas Jagmeet Singh, Prithipal Singh Raju (Sarpanch Gole Gujral) and Manmeet Singh were guests of honour.

The final match was officiated by Jasprit Singh and Jagjit Singh.

Among others present on the occasion were G.S Bakshi, Rajinder Singh, sr. vice president Hockey J&K; Ishan Sharma, treasurer Hockey J&K; Daljeet Singh, organising secy; Supinder Deep Singh Bakshi, general secretary Hockey J&K; Dr. Karanbir Singh, secretary Hockey J&K; R.P Singh Sarna, Manjeet Singh Randhawa, Ravi Raj Singh, sr. vice president Hockey J&K Baramulla Unit; Gurmeet Singh, executive member Hockey J&K Budgam Unit; Dr. Anitipal Singh, Ajay Kumar, Harmanan Singh, general secretary AKS Club Digiana; Amrik Singh and Avinjeet Singh.