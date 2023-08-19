Nadda launches nationwide voter Chetna Mahabhiyaan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: Gearing up for the elections in the country, BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the nationwide voter Chetna Mahabhiyaan today.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders, under the leadership of party president, Ravinder Raina, joined the campaign through virtual mode from party Headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, here. The objective of the campaign is to mobilise the party cadre to reach the masses and help them in matters related to the electoral rolls and voter lists.

Later, Ravinder Raina, along with former Deputy Chief Ministers, Dr. Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, MP Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Ali Khatana, former Minister, Sat Sharma, and general secretary, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, addressed the first State workshop in connection with the campaign. The workshop was attended by former Ministers, former legislators, State office bearers and five members from each organisational district.

This workshop was virtually addressed by the BJP national general secretary and J&K in charge for this programme, Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

Addressing the workshop, Ravinder Raina, spoke in detail about the nationwide campaign which is being carried out to make door to door contact for verification of electoral rolls, shifting of voters, correction of electoral rolls through addition and removal of bogus voters, providing assistance to voters, collaborating with administration authorities, etc.

He said that the campaign will be carried out from August 21 to 30, during which a special drive will also be undertaken for two days, the August 25 and 26.

The workshops at district and Assembly segment levels will be organised to be addressed by senior leaders from State and districts. Raina further informed that the campaign will continue until February 2024 next year.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, the J&K convener of Voter Chetana Mahabhiyaan, conducted the proceedings of the workshop and presented a Power Point presentation of the campaign.