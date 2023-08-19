High level BJP delegation calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: A high level delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led by its general secretary, Vibodh Gupta and consisting of former president and Minister, Sat Sharma CA, vice president and former Minister, Sham Sharma , former Minister, SS Salathia , senior leader, Balwant Mankotia, chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, spokesperson, Abhinav Sharma and spokesperson, YV Sharma met Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here, today and submitted a memorandum on power issues and problems with regards to pension for widows.

Delegation had detailed discussion on the issues and it was given very patient and considerate hearing by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha. The delegation put forth effectively the problems being faced by public because of wrong metering complaints on smart meters as also forcible shifting from post paid to pre paid system which has caused distress in public. It was agreed by Lieutenant Governor that there will be no forcible conversion from post paid to pre paid and that will be kept optional and public will be taken into confidence before taking any such decision.

Manoj Sinha also agreed in principle that there will wide random checking of smart meters to ensure that there is no instance of false or excess metering. He also said that grievance redreasal system will also be put to place.

The delegation took up issue of increase in power tariff for industrial sector and apprehensions in industry that there will be further increased in power tariff. It was committed to delegation by Lt Governor that there will be no increase in power tariff for industrial sector for one year and that the team will further study tariff chart between Jammu and Himachal to rationalise it. Delegation also took up issue of arrears of power from poor and down trodden and pleaded for relaxation and exemption to persons who are BPL and other deserving. LG promised to take up matter with Central Government in this regard.

Delegation also took up issue of payment of pension to widows especially who have not been found eligible. Delegation was promised that all cases of eligible persons will be expeditiously decided while making study for widows who are left out because of eligibility criterion and ways will be found to help them also.

The delegation thanked LG for patient hearing and on spot acceptance of majority of requests made by delegation which will give relief to public.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PRI members led by Anil Kumar, Media Incharge BJP SC Morcha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Representatives of the Christian Community led by Ashu Peter Mattoo, President All J&K Christian Sabha also called on the Lt Governor and projected important matters pertaining to the welfare of their community.

The Lt Governor assured the members of delegations of appropriate action on the issues and demands presented by them.