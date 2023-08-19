LG reviews progress on delineation of Gair Mumkin Khads in Jammu Division

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting with the senior officials to review the progress on delineation of Gair Mumkin Khads in various districts of Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary to Government, Revenue; Deputy Commissioners of various districts including Udhampur, Samba, Kathua and senior officers.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the progress achieved in the delineation/demarcation of Gair Mumkin Khads in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur.

The Lt Governor directed the officers to expedite the work and complete the same at the earliest.

He also directed the Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce department to explore possibilities for establishment of industries in districts like Doda and Kishtwar.