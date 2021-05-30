Nadda congratulates PM Modi on seven years of NDA govt; BJP to celebrate ‘Seva Diwas’

NEW DELHI : On completion of seven years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government on Sunday, Party national President JP Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the party will celebrate the day as “Seva Diwas” today.

In a series of tweets he also extended his wishes to the “National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family”, and said PM Modi’s leadership and guidance has paved way for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

“Hearty congratulations to Modi Ji on the completion of seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s government, and best wishes to the entire NDA family. Under Modi Ji’s leadership, we will celebrate today’s day as Seva Diwas. Today crores of our workers will do public service in 1 lakh villages,” tweeted Nadda and hashtagged the tweet as “7YearsOfSeva”.

BJP President said during the seven years of governance, the party worked on PM Modi’s mantra of “Seva hi sangathan” and helped millions of people in need.

“In concern of every Indian during the Corona pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji immediately announced relief packages. He called upon the government machinery, organisation, and all others to help the needy. BJP worked on Modi Ji’s mantra of ‘Seva hi sangathan’ and helped millions of people,” he tweeted.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the countrymen have met the challenges firmly. India’s confidence has awakened under his guidance, paving the way for AtmanirbhaBharat and the village, the poor, the farmers, the Dalits, the oppressed, and the deprived have for the first time felt that they have their own government at the center,” BJP leader added.

The NDA alliance came into power in 2014 after defeating the UPA. The BJP had secured 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Riding on the work of its first term, the BJP-led NDA government was again elected in 2019 with the BJP winning 303 seats in Lok Sabha. (AGENCY)