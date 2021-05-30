Employment May 30, 2021

Required
Tellecaller with excellent fluency in English and basic computer skills, work five days a week, good salary offered. Location Miranj Sahib. Call or Whatsapp resume at 9797535863
Required
Efficient Telecallers for a very reputed education institute.
Salary starts from 8K. Institute on Airport Road, Jammu
78899-02456,
94195-03331
REQUIRED
Staff for Construction Project, Jammu
1. Project Manager – 1, Work Exp. 20 years
2. Sr. Engineer – 1, Work Exp. 15 years
3. Material Engineer – 1, Work Exp. 10 years
4. Safety Incharge – 1, Work Exp. 5 years
5. P&M Incharge – 1, Work Exp. 5 years
Contact No. – 7006801268
Email – opensurveyworld@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Staff for Construction Project, Jammu
1. Store Incharge – 1 , Work Exp. 10 years
2. Accountant -1, Work Exp. 10 years
3. Surveyor – 2, Work Exp. 5 years
4. Paving Sr. Foreman – 1, Work Exp. 10 years
5. Paving Supervisor – 1, Work Exp. 5 years
Contact No. – 7006801268
Email – opensurveyworld@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Project Coordinator – 20000/- PM
(Post graduate with relevant experience
In social & development sector)
2. Field Worker – 10000/PM
(10+2/Graduate)
3. GNM – 9000+PM
(Diploma in nursing)
3. Pharmacist/ANM – 8000/- PM
(Diploma)
Walk in Interview with biodata
on 31th May 2021
for the project of MSJE Govt of India
JKSPYM NGO, Village Purkhoo, Post Dumana, Akhnoor Road, Jammu
or
H No. 350, Lane No.-6, Talab Tillo, Jammu
Contact : 191-2959055/9622109505
email jkspym1@gmail.com