Employment May 30, 2021

Required

Tellecaller with excellent fluency in English and basic computer skills, work five days a week, good salary offered. Location Miranj Sahib. Call or Whatsapp resume at 9797535863

Required

Efficient Telecallers for a very reputed education institute.

Salary starts from 8K. Institute on Airport Road, Jammu

78899-02456,

94195-03331

REQUIRED

Staff for Construction Project, Jammu

1. Project Manager – 1, Work Exp. 20 years

2. Sr. Engineer – 1, Work Exp. 15 years

3. Material Engineer – 1, Work Exp. 10 years

4. Safety Incharge – 1, Work Exp. 5 years

5. P&M Incharge – 1, Work Exp. 5 years

Contact No. – 7006801268

Email – opensurveyworld@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Staff for Construction Project, Jammu

1. Store Incharge – 1 , Work Exp. 10 years

2. Accountant -1, Work Exp. 10 years

3. Surveyor – 2, Work Exp. 5 years

4. Paving Sr. Foreman – 1, Work Exp. 10 years

5. Paving Supervisor – 1, Work Exp. 5 years

Contact No. – 7006801268

Email – opensurveyworld@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Project Coordinator – 20000/- PM

(Post graduate with relevant experience

In social & development sector)

2. Field Worker – 10000/PM

(10+2/Graduate)

3. GNM – 9000+PM

(Diploma in nursing)

3. Pharmacist/ANM – 8000/- PM

(Diploma)

Walk in Interview with biodata

on 31th May 2021

for the project of MSJE Govt of India

JKSPYM NGO, Village Purkhoo, Post Dumana, Akhnoor Road, Jammu

or

H No. 350, Lane No.-6, Talab Tillo, Jammu

Contact : 191-2959055/9622109505

email jkspym1@gmail.com