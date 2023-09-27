Mysterious Blast Inside Vehicle At Anantnag’s Larkipora; 4 Persons Injured

ANANTNAG, Sept 27: A mysterious explosion inside the vehicle carrying at Larkipora area of Doru in Anantnag district Wednesday left four persons injured.

Officials said that the blast occurred this morning near a local market, causing panic among residents.

The injured individuals, identified as non—JK residents were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Officials reached the spot, to investigate the nature of blast. (KNO)