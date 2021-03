Naypyitaw, Myanmar: At least 114 civilians were killed across Myanmar on Saturday as the military junta continued to crackdown on peaceful protests.

The killings in 44 towns and cities across the country would represent the bloodiest day of protests since a military coup last month. Among those killed is a 13-year-old who was shot in her house after the junta’s armed forces opened fire in residential areas of Meikhtila. (Agencies)