India reports 62,714 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 62,714 new COVID-19 cases, 28,739 discharges and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The cumulative cases reached 1,19,71,624 including 1,13,23,762 recoveries, 4,86,310 active infections. The death toll reached 1,61,552.

With 3,04,809 active cases, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state. As many as 23,14,579 recovered from the disease while the state recorded 54,073 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to March 27 is 24,09,50,842 including 11,81,289 samples tested yesterday.

A total of 6,02,69,782 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. (AGENCY)