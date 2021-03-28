PM Modi to address nation in monthly radio programme today

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday (March 28) at 11 am. In the third edition of 2021’s Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad on All India Radio. It will be the 75th episode of the monthly radio programme. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 pm. (Agencies)