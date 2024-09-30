My Tenure Was An Eventful Phase, Tried To Bring Peace In J&K: DGP Swain

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: The outgoing Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain on Monday said that his tenure as the police chief was an eventful phase and he tried to bring peace in JK.

“It was an eventful phase in which I tried to contribute to bring lasting peace, peace with dignity in Jammu and Kashmir”, the DGP told media persons in Srinagarafter visiting the Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

Swain is attaining superannuation today and Nalin Prabhat will take the charge as the new DGP of Jammu and Kashmir from October 1.

“Everybody in Jammu and Kashmir should enjoy peace and should be able to live prosperously, free from fear and intimidation that was my effort” the DGP said and added “I think I tried to do my best and feel good about it and I had not lost the opportunity”.

He said “I think I got an opportunity given by the Government and extended by the Almighty to serve the public of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“This opportunity does not come to all. I am grateful to the government as well as Almighty and extendedly to all my colleagues within the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies”, the DGP said.

“As many says but for me it was not lip service. It was a hard call. But with all my sincerity and command ..soul, body and mind, I did try the slightly opportunities that I had to utilise and should utilize it to bring smile, to remove fear, to bring happiness and prosperity to not only to the first members of my force but to everyone including all mothers, sisters, children, all parents, all old age senior citizens cutting across community, religion, language in Jammu and Kashmir”, Swain said. (Agencies)