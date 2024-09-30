Arrest those opposing Durga Puja, says Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council

Dhaka, Sept 30: The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has expressed concerns over statements made by speakers under the banner of Insaaf Kayemkari Chhatra-Janata, a radical Islamic group, opposing Durga Puja celebrations in the country, media reports said on Monday.

The council has criticised the 16-point demand by the Insaaf Kayemkari Chhatra-Janata in a media statement issued on Sunday warning Hindus against celebrating Durga Puja or engaging in any idol worship, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The council has demanded the immediate detention of those who are causing harm to communal harmony in the country through statements and demands.

According to the media reports, the council warned that if immediate action isn’t taken, the Hindu community may become discouraged from organising the Durga Puja itself.

The council mentioned that such demands and statements go against human rights and breach rights to hold religious events.

(UNI)