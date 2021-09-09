My statement on Sharia distorted, Islamic history full of empowered women: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: Alleging that her statement on Sharia implementation in Afghanistan has been deliberately distorted, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said Islamic history is full of such examples of emancipated and empowered women.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba’s recent statement to implement Sharia laws, which give equal right to women by Taliban in Afghanistan, evoked sharp reaction from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and other saffron parties, particulary in Jammu where her effigies were burnt. ”

Not surprised that my statement on Sharia has been deliberately distorted. Cant point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values.

They are only fixated with restricting women through do’s & dont’s, dress codes etc, ” Mehbooba taking to micro blogging site Twitter said. In a series of tweets, she said ” The real Medina Charter stipulates equal rights for men, women & minorities.

In fact women have been granted property, social, legal & marriage rights. Non-muslims have the same rights as religious freedom & equality of law which is the essence of secularism”. She said “Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA first wife was an independent & successful business woman.

Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of Camel & headed a force of 13000 soldiers. Islamic history is full of such examples of emancipated & empowered women”.

She further tweeted “But at a time when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamphobia & Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it. Muslims are always expected to prove that they don’t stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression”. (Agencies)