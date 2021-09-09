Delhi: Murder case registered in death of former J&K MLC

New Delhi, Sept 9: The Delhi Police has registered a case of murder in connection with the death of Jammu and Kashmir MLC, transporter and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir whose decomposed body was recovered by the police from a flat in Delhi’s Basai Darapur on Thursday, informed the police.

Speaking to reporters about the case here today, DCP, West Delhi, Urvija Goel told reporters, “The deceased was identified as Trilochan Singh Wazir, son of Sardar Gurbax Singh, age 69 years, resident of Jammu. He came to Delhi on September 2, was going to Canada to meet his family. He had to board a flight on September 3 which he couldn’t.”

Goel stated that Wazir’s body was found in a decomposed state, adding that the cause of his death is not yet confirmed. This will be clear only after post mortem because the body is highly decomposed, she added.

“We had received information from the Jammu police stating that there could be a corpse here. His family in Canada got worried and called Harpreet Singh whose flat he was staying in here on rent. He had informed Wazir’s family that he has been quarantined in Frankfurt for 72 hours. When Wazir did not reach Canada after the mentioned time period his family suspected foul play and informed the Jammu police which informed us,” said Goel.

Goel informed that Harpreet Singh was known to Wazir and was in his good books. He is currently absconding and his numbers are switched off, she said.

The body of Trilochan was recovered from the third floor of a residential complex in Basai Darapur in West Delhi, said the police.

“His body was found from the washroom attached to the bedroom in the flat. We are investigating the case from all possible angles. We have registered an FIR under section 302 (murder),” she added.

Police had earlier in the day stated that a forensic team has collected samples from the spot while the police is trying to access the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Wazir’s brother Bhupinder Singh who reached the national capital following the news of his death, said that he was informed that his brother could have been killed due to political rivalry.

“When we reached here we got to know my brother who was holding a political position would have been killed in because of political rivalry,” said Singh. (Agencies)