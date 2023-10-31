My aim to return in J&K only to complete unfinished works: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Oct 30: Former Union Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that his idea to return to regional politics and forming his own political party in Jammu and Kashmir is aimed at fulfilling the unfinished agenda of development and those projects which were left midway after he left the office as Chief Minister.

Azad said had he been power hungry, he would have never quit the national politics where he could have enjoyed more power. “In national politics, you have opportunity to enjoy power and have less stress of work. But in regional politics issues are more and less chances to enjoy the power due to direct dealings on ground,” he said while addressing party workers at Bhaderwah town and Sindhrabhalla block.

DPAP chairman said that despite knowing it, he choose to return the regional politics. “I came back to my people because I want to serve them and do whatever is required for the peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Azad said during his tenure as Chief Minister and even Union Minister he sanctioned and executed lots of projects but lot more is required to be done. ” I want to convey you that I have lot more to do for my people and I am asking you all to give me and my party a chance,” fromer CM said.

He said the DPAP is meant for the welfare of people and asked his workers to focus on public meetings in their respective areas.

Among others who attended the public meeting were GM Saroori vice chairman, Abdul Majeed Wani general secretary, Anita Thakur general secretary, PR Manhas Zonal president, Asif Gattu Distt president, Prabha Salathia Mahila wing president, Sunita Arora spokesperson, Javid Azad Zonal vice president, Arif Najar Block president, Pritam Kotwal Provincial secretary, Sheikh Zaffarullah general secretary Zone Chenab, Mohd Ashraf Goni and others.